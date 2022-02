MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Eight people were hurt in a road accident involving around 30 cars on the M-2 Crimea highway in the Tula region some 125 kilometers south of Moscow, a spokesman for the regional department of the Russian interior ministry said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, three of those hurt are children.

According to the regional health ministry, three children and three adults were taken to hospitals in conditions of medium gravity.