Over 24,000 evacuated in Kyrgyzstan from border conflict zone

BISHKEK, January 28. /TASS/. More than 24,000 Kyrgyz citizens have been evacuated from the armed conflict zone on the border with Tajikistan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

"Citizens evacuated from the armed conflict zone are being placed in temporary shelters or with relatives. According to the total figures, 24,237 people have been evacuated. Those relocated to temporary shelters are provided with food and other basic necessities," the report said.

Earlier 1,500 evacuees were reported.