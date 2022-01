BISHKEK, January 27. /TASS/. Skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen happened at the border Thursday, Kyrgyz National Security Committee border guard reported Thursday.

"The main skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik border forces happened in Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo. The Tajik side is using mortars and grenade launchers," the Committee said.

There has been no information on killed or injured.