Power supply being restored in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Ministry says

BISHKEK, January 25. /TASS/. Power supplies are being gradually restored in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek following a major blackout, an Energy Ministry official told TASS.

According to the ministry, "electricity will be restored district by district depending on technical capabilities." The official pointed out that "the country’s thermal power plants and hydroelectric power stations haven’t been affected" by the power outage.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reported large-scale electricity outages earlier on Tuesday. The incident caused airports to stop functioning and suspended utility supplies in big cities. Some regions were left without heat and water. Subway service was suspended in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and several tourists were stranded while traveling on cable cars at Uzbekistan’s Amirsoy Mountain Resort.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are all hooked up to Central Asia’s common energy ring, which particularly makes it possible for them to redistribute excess electricity to each other. The design of this system was launched in the 1980s and finally completed by 1997. At first, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan also joined the system but the Turkmen leadership decided to withdraw from the project in 2003 and the Tajik authorities abandoned participation in the common energy grid in 2009. The system stopped operating in 2009 but was revived in 2019.