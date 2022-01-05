No blasting devices found in Moscow airports, shopping centers — source

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Specialists inspected all the airports and shopping centers in the Moscow Region with the bomb threat reported and did not find any blasting devices, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"No destructive devices were found in airports and shopping centers on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region," the source said.

It was reported earlier that all the shopping malls and airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region were inspected after an anonymous bomb threat report.