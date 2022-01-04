Fire at oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen Region extinguished - emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The fire at the Antipinsky oil refinery in Russia’s Siberian region of Tyumen has been put out, the regional emergencies ministry stated on Tuesday.

"The fire was extinguished at 12:40 local time (10:40 Moscow Time)," the statement reads.

Earlier, the emergencies ministry said that the Antipinsky oil refinery caught fire, no casualties were reported.

The Antipinsky Refinery, located in the Tyumen Region, is the largest independent oil refinery in Russia. It is connected to the main oil pipeline (with a capacity of 7.5 mln tonnes per year) and the oil product pipeline (2.3 mln tonnes per year). According to Forbes, the company ranks 43rd in terms of revenue among Russia’s 200 largest private firms.