At least 35 people killed in eastern Myanmar

TASS, December 26. The burnt bodies of at least 35 people have been found in Myanmar’s Kayah (Karen) state on Saturday, the Myanmar Now news service said referring to the Karen National Union (KNU) and local citizens.

According to the news service, the bodies were found in eight cars. The KNU officials pinned the blame for the incident on the Myanmar military, who were in this area on Friday.

The KNU spokesman noted that there were no data on the number of women, men and children among those killed, since the bodies were unrecognizable.

Meanwhile, the global non-governmental organization ‘Save the Children’ reported that two of its employees, who previously worked in the nearby area, were missing. The organization’s head castigated the attack on civilians, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.

On February 1, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency for a year, while the country’s leadership was removed. According to the military officials, this was triggered by the large-scale election rigging in November 2020. Since early February, mass protests against the overthrow of the civilian government are still in full flow, although they are being harshly suppressed by the army. As the human rights activists revealed, over 850 protesters have been killed in Myanmar.