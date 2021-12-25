Gas cylinder explodes in building near Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A gas cylinder exploded on Saturday in an apartment building in Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. One person was injured in the incident, the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry told journalists.

"At 16:00 (Moscow time), an explosion was reported in a one-story six-apartment residential building in Dzerzhinsk <…> A five-liter gas cylinder exploded without a subsequent fire. As a result of the incident, there were no fatalities, one man was injured, the identity is being established," the agency reported.