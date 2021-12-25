Two dead, one injured in massive car crash near Volgograd

VOLGOGRAD, December 25. /TASS/. A massive car crash happened in the Novoanninsky District of the Volgograd Region; according to preliminary reports, two people died and one got injured, the regional police directorate told TASS Saturday.

"Over six cars collided in the Novoanninsky District. There are dead and injured. According to preliminary information an Infiniti lost control on a slippery stretch of the road and collided with a truck. Two Infiniti passengers died, while the driver is in critical condition," the police said.

It is known that no children were injured in the incident. According to the police, the car crash was facilitated by poor weather conditions; the visibility at that stretch of the road is reportedly below 15 meters due to a snowstorm.

Due to the abrupt worsening of the weather, additional traffic police forces have been dispatched to the federal highways. The traffic police imposes restrictions on traffic at roads with difficult situations. Drivers are being urged to refrain from travelling, and not to perform overtaking or other dangerous maneuvers.