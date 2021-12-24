Authorities confirm two dead from hospital blaze in Astrakhan

ASTRAKHAN, December 24. /TASS/. Investigators have confirmed that two people lost their lives in a fire at a regional infectious diseases’ hospital in the Astrakhan Region, the Investigative Committee in the region told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, a source in the emergencies reported two deaths in the hospital fire.

"Two people have been killed. Investigators are working at the scene," the regional investigation department said.

The blaze has been extinguished at the intensive care unit of Astrakhan’s infectious diseases’ hospital. Sixteen people have been evacuated, according to the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.