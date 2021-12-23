About 95,000 people face heating problems after power plant accident in East Siberia

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. About 95,000 people are facing heating problems following an accident at a combined heat and power plant in the eastern Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, the crisis response center said.

Shortly after the accident, residents of the affected areas were switched to supplies from an alternative power and heating station.

"The zone of limited heating now includes 1,120 homes (1,328 at the moment of the accident), 95,000 people (105,400 at the moment of the accident) and 83 social facilities (93 at the moment of the accident)," the center said in a statement.

The official portal of the Republic of Buryatia said the authorities were ready to open 20 temporary shelters for 6,610 persons should the need arise.

Alexey Tsydenov, the head of the Buryatia region, had to cut short his business trip and is returning to the region.

A fire broke out at Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 1 in Buryatia’s administrative center of Ulan Ude early on Thursday, knocking down four boilers and two turbines. Work to repair them is under way 24/7. Temperatures in the city are hovering around -30 degrees Centigrade, and the weather is unlikely to change in the coming days. A regional state of emergency has been declared, and a criminal case has been launched on charges of safety violations.