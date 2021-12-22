Russian citizen apprehended in Belarus over terrorism charges

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement detained a Russian citizen with a residence permit in Belarus over a terrorism case, initiated after an arson of a senior police officer’s car and puncture of tires in 39 trolleybuses, BelTA reported Wednesday, citing State Security Committee (KGB) Gomel Region Directorate head Alexander Melnikov.

"Our directorate apprehended a Russian citizen recently, who has a residence permit in Belarus and lived in Gomel. He carried out a […] car arson over his extremist, political motives, and punctured wheels in 39 Gomel trolleybuses in an attempt to stop the public transportation traffic," the national security official said.