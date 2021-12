TSKHINVAL, December 21. /TASS/. Rescuers recovered another Russian serviceman who was trapped as a result of an avalanche on the Transcaucasian Highway in South Ossetia, the nation’s Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The man is in a serious condition after spending five hours under the snow, said Atsamaz Bestauty, the ministry’s deputy head, told TASS. He’s receiving medical assistance.