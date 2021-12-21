Powerful blaze engulfs major Siberian hypermarket, authorities report

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. A fire has ovetaken an entire Lenta shopping mall in the Siberian city of Tomsk and most of its roof has caved in, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the blaze spread over the entire floorspace of 5,000 square meters," the ministry said. "The roof measuring 3,500 square meters has collapsed," the agency added.

No injuries have been reported, the ministry said.

About 200 people were evacuated from the building, and Regional Governor Sergey Zhvachkin stressed that nobody was left inside the burning building. A firefighting train is headed to the scene, as 90 laddermen continue to battle the blaze.