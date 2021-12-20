Belarus reports attack on its London embassy on December 19

MINSK, December 20. /TASS/. A Belarusian diplomat was hurt in an attack on the republic’s embassy in London on the evening of December 19, the press office of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"The embassy of Belarus in London was attacked on the evening of December 19, 2021. Initially, a group of individuals damaged the facade of the overseas diplomatic mission’s building, following which the Belarusian diplomats who arrived at the scene were physically attacked. One of them sustained serious bodily injuries, which required urgent medical assistance," the statement says.

As the press office said, "the UK’s Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus and was told about a resolute protest with a demand to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring those guilty to account and inform the Belarusian side about the procedural actions and their results."

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the injured diplomat was diagnosed with a broken nose, mild concussion and a traumatic tooth fracture.

"After law-enforcers arrived, the radicals attempted to escape from the scene of the incident; however, some attackers were detained by the London diplomatic police," the statement reads.

As the Belarusian Foreign Ministry specified, it was established that "the individuals are presumably members of the Nadzeya radical emigre group.