All miners evacuated from Rubana mine in Kuzbass

KEMEROVO, December 19. /TASS/. All coalminers have been evacuated from the Rubana coalmine in the Kemerovo region following a coalbed self-heating accident, no one was hurt, SEUK-Kuzbass, the mine’s operator, told TASS on Sunday.

"All have been lifted [to the surface]. No one was hurt," it said, adding that no fire followed.

The accident was reported in the Rubana mine on Sunday evening when sensors detected increased carbon monoxide levels. The company said later that the gas situation is normal and the ventilation system is operating routinely. According to preliminary data, the alarm was caused by self-heating of a coalbed in an idling shaft. According to the emergencies services, there were 128 miners inside at the moment.

The mine’s operation has been temporarily suspended. The local prosecutor’s office initiated a probe into the accident.

The Rubana mine (previously known as Krasnoyarskaya) is operated by the Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK) in the city of Leninsk-Kuznetsky in the Kemerovo region. SUEK is Russia’s biggest coal company with assets in seven Russian regions.