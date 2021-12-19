No fire confirmed at coalmine in Kuzbass, alarm caused by activated sensors - source

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. No fire broke out at the Rubana coalmine in Kuzbass, the alarm was cause by activated temperature gauges and carbon monoxide sensors, a source in th local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, there is no fire. The alarm was cause by activated temperature gauges and carbon monoxide sensors," the source said, adding that nevertheless it was decided to continue the evacuation of coalminers.

No data about those hurt is available.

A source told TASS earlier that a fire broke out in the mine’s idling shaft. A total of 139 miners who were working in the mine were being evacuated.

The coalmine is operated by SUEK-Kuzbass, which confirmed the accident. The company said the accident was caused by a coal-bed heating.