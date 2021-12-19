Some four people killed in plane crash in eastern Australia - police

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. At least four people have been killed as a result of a plane crash near Redcliffe, a suburb of the Australian city of Brisbane, the Queensland Police Service stated on Sunday.

"Four people have died following a plane crash near Redcliffe this morning. Police and emergency services responded to reports a small plane crashed in waters off the coast of Redcliffe shortly after 9 a.m. (local time, 2 a.m. Moscow Time)," the statement reads.

No data on the number of people aboard have been received yet. An investigation is currently underway.