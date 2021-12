KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. One man died in a cave-in at a Ukrainian coalmine, Mikhail Volynets, head of Ukraine’s Independent Coalminers Union said on Nash TV channel on Friday.

The collapse took place at the Nadia coalmine in western Ukraine at 5:45 pm (6:45 pm Moscow time), he said.

A total of three people were trapped in the collapse, according to Yury Kamelchuk, a lawmaker. Two of them survived, he said.