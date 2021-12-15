Ten people injured after gas cylinder blows up in Russia’s north

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The number of casualties increased to 10 after a gas cylinder exploded at a service station in Surgut, a city in Russia’s north, a city hall spokesperson said.

One of them is in serious condition, the spokesperson said.

It was earlier reported that the blast left six people injured.

There are no people under the debris, according to the regional office of the Emergency Situations Ministry. There was no fire when first responders arrived at the scene. The people mostly suffered moderately severe injuries.

Prosecutors are looking into the incident, the regional prosecutor’s office told TASS.

The cylinder that exploded was inside a car that entered the service station, a source in the regional emergency services told TASS. The explosion was a result of loss of pressure, the source said, citing preliminary data.