Rescuers recover all bodies from blast-stricken Siberian coalmine - ministry

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Rescuers completed a search operation on Monday after recovering all the bodies at the Siberian coalmine that was rocked by an explosion last month, the Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS.

A total of 51 bodies were lifted from the Listvyazhnaya mine, including 46 coalminers and five rescuers, the ministry said.

The incident took place on November 25. Five people have been arrested including the mine’s director and his deputy as investigators are looking into the case.