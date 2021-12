NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. The death toll from a tornado has climbed to 70, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a briefing on Saturday.

"We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives," he said.

"It's devastating," Beshear added.

According to the governor, he had declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to grapple with the aftermath.