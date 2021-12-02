Six more bodies recovered from Listvyazhnaya mine - governor

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Rescuers retrieved 6 more bodies of miners from the Listvyazhnaya mine, located in the Kemerovo Region, according to Governor Sergey Tsivilyov’s official Telegram channel.

"The rescuers recovered 6 more bodies of dead miners from the mine," the governor said.

Meanwhile, twelve rescuers, hurt in the Listvyazhnaya mine incident remain in hospitals, Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan said in an interview.

"Twelve rescuers remain in hospitals, while 16 have been released for treatment at home. Thus, a total of 28 rescuers sought medical aid," he said.

He noted that rescuers will continue searching and recovering bodies from the mine around the clock.

"We will make a certain pause to re-ventilate the air, but we will work on searching and recovering bodies around the clock," he said.

Chupriyan added that the current methane concentration in the mine is about 40%, thanks to artificial intervention.

"We’ve been raising the methane [concentration] for several hours. A concentration of 4-16% is the explosive concentration; everything that is higher does not explode," he added.