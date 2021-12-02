Bodies of two coal workers recovered from Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

KEMEROVO, December 2. /TASS/. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more coal workers, who died in the Listvyazhnaya mine emergency on November 25, the region’s governor, Sergey Tsivilyov, said in his Telegram channel.

"At 12:00 today (08:00 Moscow time), three rescue teams went into the coalmine for studying the situation on site. After the reconnaissance the bodies of two coal miners found earlier were brought to the surface," the post says. The coal workers were identified by the numbers of their headlamps.

The emergency claimed the lives of 46 coal works and five rescuers. By now eleven bodies have been brought to the surface. The location of another 20 bodies was established on Monday. An unfavorable gas situation and high concentration of methane prevented from taking them to the surface. The bodies of 36 coal workers and two rescuers remain underground.

The emergency at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine occurred in the morning of November 25. Two criminal cases have been opened over violations of industrial safety and negligence. Five suspects have been arrested: the coal mine’s director, his deputy, the chief of the section where the emergency happened, and two officials of the Rostekhnadzor technological supervision watchdog, who had inspected the mine.