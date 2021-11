KEMEROVO, November 28. /TASS/. The number of victims after the explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine has increased up to 76, 64 of them were hospitalized, Kemerovo Region government press service told TASS Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported about 72 victims.

"As of 12:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time), on November 28, 64 patients remain in hospitals in the region. 12 people are being treated on an outpatient basis," the message reads.