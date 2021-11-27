Open fire at Sverdlovsk munitions factory eliminated - Ministry of Emergency Situation

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The open fire at the Sverdlov munitions factory in Dzerzhinsk was eliminated, Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS Saturday.

"Currently, explosions at the factory have ceased. The fire was localized at 11:50, while the open fire was eliminated at 12:04 local time," the Ministry said.

A total of 88 people were evacuated from the neighboring building.

On Saturday, four explosions occurred at the Sverdlov factory’s explosives shop. Two people got injured and have been hospitalized. An inspection and a criminal case have been initiated over the incident.