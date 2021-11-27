Number of people hospitalized after Listvyazhnaya mine explosion grows to 58 - authorities

KEMEROVO, November 27. /TASS/. The number of people hospitalized after the explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine increased from 52 to 58, Kemerovo Region government press service told TASS Saturday.

"There are currently 58 people in hospitals," the press service said.

According to the latest information, 64 people were hurt in the incident and 51 people died, including 5 rescuers.

According to the investigation, the mine’s top management violated safety rules, which led to a gas dynamic phenomena and subsequent filling of the ventilation with smoke, which led to deaths of the miners in the area. The investigators also believe two safety inspectors filed inspection protocols without physically inspecting the area.