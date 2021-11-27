15 rescuers hurt at Listvyazhnaya mine currently in hospitals

NOVOKUZNETSK, November 27. /TASS/. The number of rescuers hurt during the search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine grew to 15, all of them were hospitalized, says Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Novokuznetsk Militarized Rescue Team head Alexander Apalkov.

"A total of 15 rescuers are in hospitals right now. All of them suffered carbon monoxide poisoning," he said at a meeting with the families of rescuers who died during the operation.

He noted that all 15 were going the same route searching for the missing miners.

"There were a total of 32 people on this route. Five of them died, 15 got hurt," Apalkov said.

He explained that the carbon monoxide can penetrate the body via the ocular mucous membrane, causing instant poisoning.

"And the concentration down there was off the charts," Apalkov said.

"As for the saved employee, he apparently got under a stream of air which made it possible for him to survive," he added.

The incident at the mine occurred early on November 25. According to the latest data, 64 people got hurt, 51 died in the incident, including 5 rescuers. Russian Investigative Committee initiated a probe into violation of industrial safety rules. The mine’s top management and two safety inspectors have been detained.