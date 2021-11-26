No danger to travelers onboard Swiss plane redirected to Moscow — Swiss diplomat

GENEVA, November 26. /TASS/. There were no danger to those who were onboard the China-bound Swiss plane that was redirected to Moscow due to technical reasons, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lea Zurcher told TASS on Friday.

"There was no danger to the travelers at any time," she said.

According to Zurcher, the plane, which was carrying Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, was flying to China. Shortly after a refueling stopover in Russia’s Siberian city of Novosibirsk, it had to return to Novosibirsk "due to technical problems." After that, the plane was redirected to Moscow.

When asked whether the jet would continue its flight to China, she said that "various travel options are being examined."

Cassis was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including economic cooperation, as well as human rights topics. According to the Swiss foreign ministry, the talks are part of annual Swiss-Chinese ministerial meetings that have been held since 2017.

According to earlier reports, the Falcon 900EX plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis onboard flying to China had to land at Russia’s Siberian city of Novosibirsk when its electronics malfunctioned. Later, the plane returned to Novosibirsk shortly after takeoff due to technical reasons. After the fault was corrected, the plane was expected to leave Novosibirsk for China’s Hangzhou but the pilot decided to fly to Moscow’s Domodedovo.