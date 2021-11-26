Number of people injured in Siberian coal mine accident rises to 63

KEMEROVO, November 26. /TASS/. Authorities in Russia’s Kemerovo region have specified the number of people injured in a methane gas explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine on Thursday.

According to the latest data, 50 people remain hospitalized, another 13 are receiving outpatient care, regional Deputy Health Minister Vitaly Kheraskov said.

"A total of 63 people requested medical assistance as of 10:00 am today. Thirteen received outpatient care, others were taken to four regional hospitals," he noted.