Number people of injured at Listvyazhnaya mine grows to 57 — source

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The total number of people hurt at the Listvyazhnaya Mine in the Kemerovo Region increased to 57, a source in emergency service told TASS Friday.

"A total of 57 people were hurt, including rescuers involved in the search and rescue operation, "the source said.

According to the latest data, a total of 52 people died at the mine, including six rescuers.

A criminal investigation has been initiated over the incident. According to the preliminary information, the disaster could have been caused by a methane explosion.