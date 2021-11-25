Explosion kills eight in Somalia’s capital — media

PRETORIA, November 25. /TASS/. An explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu killed eight people and left another 17 wounded, the Goobjoog News media outlet reported.

According to the Somali Guardian news website, the attack that involved a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the African Union Mission in Somalia that was passing by the school building.

The shock wave from the blast partially destroyed the walls of the school and a nearby hospital.

The authorities have blamed the attack on the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.