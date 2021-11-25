Two people hurt in coalmine smoke in Kemerovo region hospitalized in serious condition

KEMEROVO, November 25. /TASS/. Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after smoke inside the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, a spokesman for the Kuzbass emergency medicine center told TASS on Thursday.

"Two are in serious condition. They will be taken to hospital. Medics are working with others. The number of those hurt in being specified," he said.

According to a source in the local emergencies agencies, 29 people were hurt. "According to preliminary data, none have bodily injuries. They have intoxication with combustion products," the source explained.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine was reported on Thursday morning. According to Russia’s technological watchdog, an explosion occurred in the mine’s airway. The Russian emergencies ministry said there were 287 coalminers inside when the accident happened.

A probe was launched by the Kemerovo region prosecutor’s office.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.