One killed, three hospitalized after explosion in Makhachkala — medics

MAKHACHKALA, November 22. /TASS/. One person died while three people, including two children, have been hospitalized after an explosion in a residential building in Makhachkala, the city’s Republican clinical hospital told TASS Monday.

"One person died. A woman with burns is in the intensive care unit; preliminary, she has 90% burns. Besides, two children were brought in, one in extremely bad condition," the hospital said.

Ministry of Emergency Situations Regional Directorate’s psychologists are working with the victims’ relatives at the site, the Directorate said.