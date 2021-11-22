Five people killed, over 40 injured after car plowed into crowd in US — police

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. At least five people have been killed and another 40 have been injured as a result of a car hitting the participants of the Christmas parade in the US city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, the local police department said.

Earlier, CNN TV reported that some 28 people were rushed to hospitals.

"At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information," the police department stated on its Facebook page.