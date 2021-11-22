28 persons hospitalized after vehicle drove into crowd in the US - TV

NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. At least 28 individuals were hospitalized with various injuries in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after the SUV drove into the Christmas parade, CNN reports on Monday, citing spokespersons of local hospitals.

Three individuals are in critical condition, four -severely injured, and three are in moderately grave condition, according to their data. Several individuals died as a result of the incident but law enforcement officials are not yet ready to disclose the exact number of fatalities, Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said earlier.