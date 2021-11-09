Rescuers evacuate nine crew members from Rise Shine cargo ship in distress

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's rescue workers have brought nine crew members of the Rise Shine cargo ship that ran aground off the coast of Russia's Primorsky region aboard a helicopter, a spokesperson for the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS.

"Nine crew members of the Rise Shine vessel have been brought aboard the helicopter," the spokesperson said. The helicopter will take them ashore and return to evacuate the remaining crew members.

The Rise Shine cargo ship ran aground off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Far East on Tuesday morning. The vessel's crew consists of 14 foreign nationals. The ship is stable, there is a crack in its hull but it poses no danger to the crew.

Regional Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said earlier that the vessel carried no dangerous cargo and its fuel tanks were intact.