Representatives of Belarus Transport Ministry travel to Russia to investigate An-12 crash

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus traveled to Irkutsk in Eastern Siberia to participate in a joint investigation of the Antonov An-12 turboprop cargo plane crash, press service of the Belarusian ministry said on Thursday.

"Authorized representatives of the Department for Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus went to Irkutsk to participate in the investigation of the accident with the An-12 aircraft," BelTA agency reported.

As Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Wednesday, at 14:45 Moscow time, an An-12 cargo plane disappeared from radars while making an approach for landing 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha. The plane went ablaze when hitting the ground. Firefighters put out the fire at 15:51 Moscow time. A TASS source reported earlier on Wednesday that five people died in the plane crash. The An-12 plane belonged to the Belarus-based Grodno airline that repeatedly carried out flights in the Irkutsk Region.

It was reported earlier that tall the crewmembers of an Antonov An-12 turboprop cargo plane have died in the accident. There were Belarusian, Ukrainian, and Russian nationals aboard the plane, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev specified.