‘Black box’ of An-12 cargo plane found at crash site in Irkutsk region — source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. A flight recorder of the An-12 cargo plane has been found at its crash site in the eastern Siberian region of Irkutsk, the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"One of the flight recorders has been found at the crash site. The search for the other black box is underway," the spokesperson said.

The Yakutsk-Irkutsk flight operated by the Belarusian Grodno carrier went off the radar at 14.45 Moscow Time. The An-12 cargo plane carrying food was later found seven kilometers from the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk, near the village of Pivovarikha. The aircraft caught fire when crashing. The blaze engulfed an area of over 300 square meters, but was extinguished. Seven crew were killed in the crash.