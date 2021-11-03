Belarusian nationals were aboard crashed An-12 — Belarusian foreign ministry

MINSK, November 3. /TASS/. Belarus’ foreign ministry has confirmed that the country’s nationals were aboard the plane that crashed in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region on Wednesday.

"Several Belarusian nationals and citizens of other countries were among the crew members," spokesman for the Belarusian embassy in Moscow Anatoly Glaz told TASS on Wednesday.

According to Glaz, the embassy’s consular service and the embassy’s division in Krasnoyarsk "are working in contact with the Russian side, the Russian emergencies ministry and local authorities to prove into the circumstances of the accident."

Contact with an An-12 plane of the Grodno air company, which was flying from Yakutsk to Irkutsk with food products aboard, was lost at 14:45 Moscow time on Wednesday. The plane was later found near the village of Pivovarikha, seven kilometers of Irkutsk. The crash was followed by fire on an area of more than 300 square meters. The fire has been put out. There were seven crewmembers aboard, all died.

According to emergencies agencies, the crash might have been caused by a piloting error or a technical malfunction.