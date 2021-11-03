Investigators launch criminal probe into An-12 cargo plane’s crash in Eastern Siberia

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Investigators have opened a criminal case into an An-12 cargo plane’s crash in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia, the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

"The investigative authorities of the Eastern inter-regional investigative department for transport of the Russian Investigative Committee have opened a criminal case into the crash of an An-12 plane on counts of the crime stipulated by part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of railway, air, sea and internal waterway transport and the metro system’)," the statement says.

As Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday, at 14:45 Moscow time, an An-12 cargo plane disappeared from radars while making an approach for landing 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha. The plane went ablaze when hitting the ground. There were seven people aboard the plane.

According to preliminary data, all the seven crewmembers died in the crash.