Death toll climbs to 19, over 40 injured following Kabul blasts — TV

CAIRO, November 2. /TASS/. The death toll increased to 19, with at least 43 people left injured following multiple explosions that rocked Kabul on Tuesday, Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Tuesday citing the representative of the Taliban security forces (outlawed in Russia).

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported over fifteen dead and thirty-four wounded.

The incidents took place near the Daoud Khan Military Hospital located in the Wazir Akbar Khan district where foreign diplomatic missions are situated. The hospital belonging to the Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, is designed to accommodate 400 beds and is one of the largest in the country.

According to Afghan media, the attacks were conducted by the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia).