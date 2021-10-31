Nine Russian tourists hurt in traffic accident in Turkey’s Antalya

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. At least nine Russian tourists were hurt in a traffic accident in the town of Cerik in Turkey’s Antalya Province, Russia’s consulate general in Antalya said on Sunday.

"A traffic accident involving a bus with 12 Russian tourists, which was heading for the airport, took place in the town of Cerik, Antalya Province, at 07:30 local time on October 31. <…> As a result, nine Russian nationals were hurt," it wrote on the Facebook account.

All those hurt were taken to local hospitals. Two children and one adult are in condition of medium gravity.

According to the preliminary data of the Turkish traffic police, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, ran into the oncoming lane and overturned. The driver was detained.

The consulate general said it maintains contact with the traffic police, hospitals, the insurer and the travel operator.