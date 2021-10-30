Two killed, eight children injured in car accident in Russia’s Ingushetia

MAGAS, October 30. /TASS/. A woman and her newborn child were killed and eight more children were injured in a head-on collision with a Kamaz truck on a federal highway in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the local police press service reported on Saturday.

"A passenger of a car was killed in the accident and her newborn child died on the way to a hospital," the press office stated. "Eight more children in the crashed car have been rushed to a local children’s hospital."

"According to preliminary data, a driver of a Vaz-2115 car attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a Kamaz truck in the oncoming lane," according to the police. "An investigation has been launched into the accident.".