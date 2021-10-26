Number of injured in gas explosion in Tatarstan climbs to five

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The number of those injured in a gas explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny in Russia’s Tatarstan has increased to five, the press service of Tatarstan’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"As of 07:00 on October 26, five people have been affected," the press service said.

According to the Health Ministry, one woman born in 1973 went to an emergency room on her own and after diagnosis and first aid will receive outpatient treatment.

Three people remain hospitalized: a child born in 2004 and a man born in 1951 in serious condition, while a child born in 2010 was transferred to a children’s hospital in stable condition.

A woman born in 1999 died at hospital.

The explosion took place at the two topmost floors of a five-story residential building in Tatarstan’s Naberezhnye Chelny on Monday. According to the latest data of the Emergencies Ministry, six apartments occupied by 14 people were destroyed. The explosion was caused by a gas leak.