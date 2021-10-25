Young woman injured in gas explosion in Russia’s Tatarstan dies in hospital

KAZAN, October 26. /TASS/. A clinically dead young woman who was taken to hospital after an explosion in Naberezhnye Chelny did not survive, the City Hall’s press service told TASS.

"She died," a representative told the agency in response to a question on the condition of the injured woman.

According to Tatarstan’s Health Minister Marat Sadykov, the young woman was clinically dead yet was resuscitated and a surgery began.

Two more wounded, a teenager and an elderly person, are in serious condition with multiple injuries. Another child is in stable condition.

The building has been cordoned off, the members of law enforcement and emergency services rescuers are working at the site of the incident.

The explosion took place at the two topmost floors of a five-story residential building in Tatarstan’s Naberezhnye Chelny. According to the latest data of the Emergencies Ministry, six apartments occupied by 14 people were destroyed. The explosion was caused by a gas leak.