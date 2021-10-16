Patient killed, five more injured in drug treatment center in Yakutia, authorities confirm

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The authorities have confirmed that one patient was killed and five more injured in a knife attack by their roommate at a drug treatment center in Yakutia, a Russian region in northeastern Siberia, the press service of Yakutia’s government told reporters on Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, five were injured in the incident, and one died. The victims have been transferred to Republican Hospital № 2, they are being provided with required medical assistance. We offer our condolences to the relatives of the deceased," the press service reported.

Earlier on Saturday, a patient armed with a knife attacked his roommates in the drug treatment center. According to the regional health ministry, three of them are in critical condition, while the other two are in stable one. They have been rushed to hospital.

Investigators are on their way to the crime scene. The attacker was detained, according to a source in the regional government bodies.