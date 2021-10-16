{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

State of seven Russians injured in road traffic accident in Turkey estimated as good

The local Demiroren news agency reported earlier that at least seven Russian citizens were injured in a road traffic accident with a tourist bus in the Manavgat area in the Antalya province

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The state of seven Russian tourists that were injured in a road traffic accident with a tourist bus in Turkey’s south on Saturday, is estimated as good, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"The guide and seven Russian tourists sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital to provide help. Their state is estimated as good," she said.

The local Demiroren news agency reported earlier that at least seven Russian citizens were injured in a road traffic accident with a tourist bus in the Manavgat area in the Antalya province. They were hospitalized with non-life threating injuries. Poor weather conditions due to which the driver lost control, are preliminarily mentioned as the reason for the accident.

Russia’s consulate-general in Antalya has confirmed that Russian citizens were injured in Turkey’s south. Law enforcement bodies are investigating the reasons and circumstances of the accident.

Russia’s Investigative Committee says 18 people die of methanol poisoning in Yekaterinburg
According to the investigation, the crime scene has already been searched, witnesses questioned and forensic tests ordered
Read more
World Bank president calls ‘informative’ talks with Russian deputy prime minister
Malpass and Overchuk discussed climate change and energy sector reforms
Read more
Hainan's Sanya grants $ 1.55 million to residents to test digital yuan
The digital yuan is electronic money centrally issued by the People's Bank of China
Read more
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement
Read more
First regiment of S-500 air defense systems to defend Moscow — source
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
Read more
Putin appoints ex-Crimean prosecutor Russia’s envoy to Cape Verde
Natalya Poklonskaya served as Deputy Chairperson of the 7th State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs
Read more
Russian diplomat Zakharova slams EU’s new set of sanctions against Russia as hypocrisy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman stressed that any "sanctions decisions," which were made bypassing the UN Security Council, are illegitimate from the international legal stance
Read more
Hainan passes first legal acts to accompany the free trade port bill
An effective legal guarantee was established, says official
Read more
Putin not planning to meet with Taliban arriving in Moscow for consultations
The Russian president also stressed that it was necessary to support the process of intra-Afghan reconciliation and promote normalization in that country
Read more
Putin recognizes development of integration in EAEU
The Russian leader noted that "such an important joint project as the Strategic Directions for the Development of Economic Integration until 2025 was being successfully implemented
Read more
NASA, Roscosmos work together to define brief failure at International Space Station
Within 30 minutes, flight controllers regained attitude control of the space station, which is now in a stable configuration
Read more
China’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft successfully reach orbit
The astronauts will stay in orbit during six months or twice as long as the previous time
Read more
Russia retains third position among largest EU exporters - Eurostat
From January to August 2021, the volume of Russian exports increased by 48.7% compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Diplomat warns Japanese PM’s ultimatums on Kuril Islands delay prospect of solving issue
Moscow’s invariable stance is that Japan should accept the full outcome of World War II, including the legitimacy of Russia’s possession of the southern Kuril Islands as a top priority step in this direction, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Duty free sales on Hainan up by 122% on first day of October 1 weekend
This year, two new duty free stores were opened in Haikou
Read more
There should be no haste to recognize Taliban officially — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the Taliban’s interim government regrettably failed to reflect the entire diversity of Afghan society
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov surprised by persistent Western efforts to proceed with Normandy format
The Russian foreign minister also mentioned the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev. In a joint statement, Russia "was directly named the aggressor." "In such very rude, I would say, categorical terms, we are asked to fulfill the Minsk agreements since, as it was stated, we are a party to this document. This is far from and opposite to the truth," he noted
Read more
Hainan authorities take steps to increase the population of endangered gibbons species
The number of these monkeys continues to decline worldwide
Read more
Russia registers over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours first since pandemic starts
This is a fresh high since the beginning of the pandemic
Read more
Iran’s navy repels attack on Iranian oil tanker in Gulf of Aden - official
Commander of Iran’s Navy Amir Shahram Irani added that five pirate boats were involved in the attack
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more
Israeli F-16s attacked target in Syria’s Homs on October 13 — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the military official, the Syrian military command decided not to engage air defense systems, because two civilian aircraft, en route from Dubai to Beirut and from Baghdad to Damascus, were present in the air defense area of effect
Read more
New big duty free shopping center on Hainan to start working in June 2022
The authorities see the program as an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Saudi Arabia proposes Russia to consider gas market cooperation — Novak
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed this issue at the bilateral meeting
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of US warship’s attempt to violate state border
Russia’s top brass reported earlier on Friday that the Russian Navy had thwarted an attempt by a US guided missile destroyer to violate the country’s state border in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Russia, China kick off joint naval maneuvers in Sea of Japan
In the course of their joint maneuvers, the crews of the warships will practice joint tactical maneuvering and mine countermeasures for naval groups, hold artillery firings against sea targets and hunt down and block a notional enemy’s submarine
Read more
US pressure on Central Asia very dangerous — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s third department of the CIS countries Alexander Sternik, such pressure is categorically unacceptable for the Central Asian countries and for Russia, China and Iran
Read more
Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years
Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss new transit contract with Ukraine — Deputy PM
The agreement on the supply and transit of gas, which Russia and Ukraine signed in 2019, expires in 2024
Read more
Hainan organizes a series of events to mark the founding of People's Republic of China
About 65,000 people visited Sanya's festivities
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
Cutting-edge nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy in late 2022
The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014
Read more
Over 2,000 commandos to relocate to Crimea for large-scale drills
Overall, the command of the Southern Military District is set to engage about 8,000 personnel and up to 350 items of armament and military hardware from the combined-arms, air force and air defense armies and its other units and formations
Read more
Press review: Was Nuland’s Moscow tour productive and Hungary backs Poland in EU standoff
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 14th
Read more
Ukraine’s wish to pay 20-30% higher for Russian gas surprises Moscow, says Novak
Ukraine’s wish to continue buying Russian gas through reverse-flow supplies, Russia Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Military rescuers geared up for safe landing of Soyuz spacecraft carrying film crew
The film crew is shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life
Read more
Russian warship thwarts US destroyer’s attempt to violate state border in Sea of Japan
The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs warned the foreign warship that it was operating in the area closed for shipping due to artillery firings as part of the Russia-China Joint Sea 2021 naval maneuvers
Read more
Hainan launches settlement of public data management issues
China's southernmost province has become one of eight regions in China where appropriate governance mechanisms are being introduced in a pilot mode
Read more
Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports may set a record with $180 bln in 2021
According to Head of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports will surpass $141 bln - the figure for the entire 2020 already this month
Read more
Media: Forest tourism zone in central Hainan becoming more popular
The area of ​​the tourist zone reaches 25 square kilometers
Read more
Over 70 Su-57 fighters to enter operational service with Russian troops by 2027 — Rostec
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be ready for commissioning in coming days, says Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister said that the future situation with the operation of the pipeline depended on the European regulator
Read more
Hainan's Haikou leads in China in terms of air quality in 2021
In recent years, China's Hainan has been showing great progress in ecology as well as wildlife recovery
Read more
Russian Deputy PM Overchuk: Russia, US dissatisfied with present-day bilateral ties
Overchuk held meetings with Word Bank Group President David Malpass, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
Read more