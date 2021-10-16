State of seven Russians injured in road traffic accident in Turkey estimated as good

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The state of seven Russian tourists that were injured in a road traffic accident with a tourist bus in Turkey’s south on Saturday, is estimated as good, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"The guide and seven Russian tourists sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital to provide help. Their state is estimated as good," she said.

The local Demiroren news agency reported earlier that at least seven Russian citizens were injured in a road traffic accident with a tourist bus in the Manavgat area in the Antalya province. They were hospitalized with non-life threating injuries. Poor weather conditions due to which the driver lost control, are preliminarily mentioned as the reason for the accident.

Russia’s consulate-general in Antalya has confirmed that Russian citizens were injured in Turkey’s south. Law enforcement bodies are investigating the reasons and circumstances of the accident.