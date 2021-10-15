Riots in Vladikavkaz colony organized by two inmates amid searches - penitentiary service

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The riot in a penal colony in Vladikavkaz was organized by two inmates amid regular searches, the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service said on Friday.

"Today, regular searches were conducted at penal colony number 1 in Vladikavkaz, were repeat offenders convicted for grace crimes are serving their sentences. Two inmates kept in a discipline unit refused to obey," it said.

According to the press service, they tried to destabilize the operation of the colony and called on other inmates to stage a riot. "Yielding to the provocation, other inmates battered equipment, tried to break down fences in the living area and crushed video cameras," it said.