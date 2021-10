ORENBURG, October109. /TASS/. The death toll from methanol poisoning has risen from to 32 in the Orenburg Region, located in the south of the Urals, after two more people died in the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional government told journalists on Sunday.

"The number of people hospitalized with counterfeit alcohol poisoning has grown to 64, 32 of them have died," the report said.